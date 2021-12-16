Harlingen estimates 38,000 residents were vaccinated in 2021

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen hosted their final vaccine clinic for the 2021 year Thursday.

Health Director Josh Ramirez reflected on the past year combating the pandemic and said it was one of the most challenging years yet.

“We worked for the citizens because it’s the people we’re trying to protect every single day, and when you don’t have the tools you need to protect them, it hurts you the most,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said that the city has come a long way and now have the tools needed to protect the community, but the issue now is demand.

“The beginning of the year it was huge demand with the vaccine and with limited supply, now we have the opposite—we a lot of supply and limited response,” said Ramirez.

To prepare, Ramirez said that they order 1,000 of each vaccine: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer and the pediatric vaccine.

“We’ve had requests for the boosters, people are showing up to get more boosters now,” said Ramirez.

The demand has fluctuated over the year and many are traveling for the holidays causing shorter lines, said Ramirez.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 88.50 % of the residents in Cameron County who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated. Across the county, about 77% of those who are 5 years and older have received their vaccines.

Ramirez said that though the amount of vaccinated residents has not been officially calculated, they have a rough estimate.

“In general, close to about 38,000 more or less—just in the city of Harlingen,” said Ramirez.

Mayor Boswell was present at the city’s last clinic of the year and said clinics are made possible through grant funding.

“We received a 2 million dollar plus grant to promote vaccinations,” said Boswell.

Mayor Boswell said the city will continue to protect the community with more clinics in the future.

“We hosted one of the very first vaccine clinics in Cameron County and now we’re continuing to work to get as many people as vaccinated as possible,” said Boswell.

Ramirez said they have about 600 vaccines on hand and are preparing for the next year.