Harlingen Elks Lodge elects youngest female exalted ruler in 75 years

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Elks Lodge elected April Wallace as the 2021-2022 exalted ruler.

Officers elected were John Garrett, Janet Townsley, and Nora Reynolds as Esteemed Leading Knight, Esteemed Loyal Knight, and Esteemed Lecturing Knight, respectively.

In the lodges’ 75 years of history, Wallace is the youngest member and woman elected into the South District, according to a press release.

“For women everywhere especially younger women it is important to know that we have a voice and can lead others successfully,” Wallace stated in a press release. “It truly means a lot to me that I can carry on something that started with my grandfather. He was a life member and Past Exalted Ruler; he is no longer with us, but I know he is proud that I can continue to serve our lodge and community.”

The Elk’s Lodge is a “fraternal organization that works to benefit veterans, children, and the surrounding community,” according to Justin Elizalde, media chairperson for the Harlingen Elks Lodge.

Elks run a year-long fundraiser that helps fund a children’s camp in Ottine, TX for children with special needs that get to experience camp life that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to experience.