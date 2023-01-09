HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Economic Development Corporation and Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda have launched a business matching-grant program called Revitalize Harlingen.

This 50/50 grant program for small businesses is designed to enhance storefronts, encourage job retention, and stimulate economic activity, according to Harlingen EDC.

“The main goal of Revitalize Harlingen is to rejuvenate targeted areas in the city that need

revitalizing,” said Beverly Loftus, Interim CEO of the Harlingen EDC. “The benefits from the

grant funds will encourage reinvestment by small businesses to attract more customers and

increase revenues.”

Focusing on specific areas of the city, the first round of funding will focus on the areas of West Jackson to West Harrison Ave, West Van Buren to West Jackson, West Harrison to M Street, West Tyler to M Street, and F Street to West Jackson.

The matching grant funds are designed to incentivize property owners to undertake exterior site

improvements, which can visually improve and make Harlingen more vibrant, said Harlingen EDC’s news release.

A pre-approval application must be submitted, and eligibility is contingent upon approval, said the Harlingen EDC news release.

Property owners and or tenants are able to apply for up to 50% of their total exterior project costs, to a maximum of $10,000.

“As a real estate professional, I understand the value of property and improvements made to the

exterior of a business, restoring and enhancing adds value to a business. I’ve seen this program

work in our downtown area and we need to reach out to the qualifying businesses, who could use this matching grant,” said Eric Ziehe, President of the Harlingen EDC Board.

“I’m proud to collaborate with the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation to launch this initiative that will revitalize small businesses in the City of Harlingen,” said Mayor Sepulveda.