BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The operators of a durable medical equipment (DME) company have been charged with defrauding Medicare, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

The USAO-SDTX news release said Maria Luisa Yzaguirre, 43, of Harlingen, was taken into custody Wednesday. She is expected to make her initial appearance before a U.S. Magistrate judge on Thursday.

Jeremiah Yzaguirre, 44, also of Harlingen, was arrested on Aug. 22.

The 16-count indictment charges the operators with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, and money laundering, according to the news release.

The charges claim that between 2019 and 2023 the Yzaguires submitted over $14 million in claims to Medicare for power wheelchairs, power scooters, parts, and repairs for 37 individuals.

They also reportedly billed Medicare more than $600,000 for parts and repairs for one Medicare beneficiary and falsely claimed to have replaced expensive parts on numerous occasions.

Additionally, the indictment states they used the proceeds of the fraud scheme to purchase millions of dollars in real estate, cryptocurrency, stock, a luxury sports car, and expensive movie memorabilia.

If convicted, both face up to 10 years in prison for health care fraud and money laundering. Plus a mandatory two years for each count of aggravated identity theft which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.