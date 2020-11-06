Harlingen dishwasher reveals his country singing talents

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A Harlingen man has gone from washing dishes on the weekends at a restaurant to performing country music live every week for its customers.

Wesley Smith works at Station 1 Bar and Grill in Harlingen and performs weekly for the restaurant’s customers..

“I taught myself how to play using YouTube and all that, then I started singing with it—and uh kinda ran with it–it worked,” said Wesley Smith a dishwasher and country singer at Station 1.

Smith says he moved to the Rio Grande Valley to pursue his dream.

“I just wanna be playing you know? If I make it big that’s amazing but if I don’t, I’d be happy just playing here on Thursday’s–you know?” said Smith.

General manager, Omar Trevino, says he was blown away when he heard Smith sing for the first time.

He posted this video that Trevino says spread quickly.

“He said he was 18, had no experience, but he was willing to learn and that was enough for me to pull up chef carl and have him interview with him,” said Trevino.

Smith says his love for music is personal.

“I lost my dad when I was 11-ish and music really helped me through that so I feel like I really owe it to music to…make it,” said Smith.

Treviño says customers who haven’t been out in months are coming out tonight to hear Smith sing.

“He’s got a lot of talent the world needs to hear this guy—the world needs to hear Wesley Smith the dish washer, who shouldn’t be a dish washer,” said Trevino.

You can catch Smith playing live tonight at 8pm and every Thursday over at Station 1 bar and grill.