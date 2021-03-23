COVID INFO COVID INFO

Harlingen cuts ribbon on Destination Park

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Destination Park in Harlingen is now open. On Tuesday morning city officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening.

The park was supposed to open in January but was pushed back because of the pandemic. Some of the features included are an all-inclusive playground, water features, large and small picnic pavilions, and a mobile food truck parking.

“This is a centerpiece, but there’s more to come as this park expands and really becomes a destination for people to relax, for people to come and visit and for our children to enjoy the beauty of the outside,” said Mayor Chris Boswell.

The total cost for the park was about $3.3 million.

