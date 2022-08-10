HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen reminds residents of a COVID-19 and booster clinic.

The city’s social media post said vaccines and boosters will be available on:

August 10 at the Harlingen Health Department located at 502 E. Harrison Ave. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

August 12 at the Harlingen Convention Center located at 701 Harlingen Heights Dr. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With the new school year around the corner, the city also reminds parents if children need a vaccine or booster to stop by and receive one.

For a full list of available vaccines and boosters click here.