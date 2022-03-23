HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is giving new lives to dead trees in the downtown area, once again providing joy and beauty to all!

As part of the restoration project by the Downtown Improvement District (DID), three dead trees have been identified to be saved and turned into art.

The DID Board has approved grants of up to $600 per project.

Work on the first one is already underway by Award-winning artist, Andy Hancock known for using recycled native Texas hardwoods such as Mesquite, Ebony, and Oak to create unique pieces, according to the press release.

The first tree, an exclusives piece featuring “Birds of the Valley,” is projected to be finished by the end of the week.

Individuals interested in seeing the art piece can visit the location, 221 East Van Buren Street.