Harlingen companies host a grill out to feed the homeless

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Sunday PipegangEnt and Rio CBD hosted a grill out event in an effort to help feed those who are struggling.

PipegangEnt owner, Murray Blackwell told KVEO he has hurt some people in his community. To make things right, he wanted to give back through a community barbecue.

Blackwell added the event was for not only the homeless but also the less fortunate.

The event began at noon and continued until the food ran out.

The food served included chicken legs, fajitas, barbecue wings, and sausage. Drinks and snacks were also provided.

Blackwell plans to continue serving the community. He is currently trying to set up a back-to-school event for August that would help families with clothing and school supplies.