Harlingen community rallies in support of devastated pizzeria

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – In response to the devastating fire that broke early Monday at the popular restaurant, Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza, the Harlingen community has stepped up to try and help cover whatever costs they can.

Firefighters putting out the flames at Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza on Monday [Source: KVEO]

A total loss is what first responders called Stefano’s Brooklyn Pizza after a fire that started in the upstairs storage portion of the restaurant reduced it to fragments.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but the effects were felt throughout the community even after the fire was contained.

The beloved restaurant was not only a community favorite for events, celebrations, and a place to eat with family, it was means of work for over 70 employees who now find themselves jobless just before the holidays.

It is for them that relief fundraisers have been held by various communities members.

On Wednesday, several Harlingen High School Cardinals held out stockings for donations at the Harlingen Convention Center. Members of the community were able to drive up and give whatever monetary donation they could.

“We just want to do a good deed and hopefully it trickles down to more good deeds across the community,” said Convention Center Sales Manager, Charlie Abrego. He added those hoping to donate after the fact can do so through here.

Similar fundraisers were held at the local Chick-fil-a, where community members were able to dine in and know that a portion of the sale would benefit the employees.

An ongoing GoFundMe fundraiser is also up online for those hoping to contribute through there.

“It’s gut-wrenching watching something you built. I didn’t wanna do that. It’s hard to watch something you’ve built for seven years go up in flames. You gotta start over but it won’t be the first time we’ve started over”, General Manager Graham Smith told ValleyCentral on Monday.