HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Council passed a resolution to add a community cat program and remove an ordinance prohibiting the adoption of pit bull dogs after they have been impounded.

At the city commission’s second regular meeting of the month, several changes were made to the animal section of Harlingen’s code of ordinances. These changes included adding a community cat program, requiring vaccination for these cats, removing text concerning nuisance animals, and removing the prohibition of redeeming pit bulls picked up by animal control.

The community cat program will implement a Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release (TNVR) system for stray cats. With this implemented, animal control officials will pick up stray cats and have them sterilized and vaccinated before returning them to where they were taken from.

Harlingen Humane Society representatives spoke about the measure at the city meeting and stated the TNVR initiative has proved successful in several Hidalgo County cities as well as Houston and San Antonio.

This cat program aims to improve the quality of life for stray cats and cats that live outside supported by a caretaker.

The measure also removed text that stated pit bulls impounded by animal control could not be redeemed by the owner or another person. This ordinance called for the euthanization of these animals. With this revoked, pit bulls will now be allowed to be adopted.

“Every dog is an individual and should not be banned from an opportunity of adoption simply because of their perceived breed,” said Julie Castle, chief executive officer, Best Friends Animal Society in a release.

Additionally, an ordinance prohibiting animals deemed a “nuisance” due to odors or excessive noise was also removed from the city code.