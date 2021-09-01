Harlingen city council approves COVID vaccine incentive

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen city council unanimously approved a $50 COVID vaccine incentive on Wednesday.

The program was proposed due to the recent increase of positive COVID cases and the increase in deaths due to COVID.

Cameron County has a similar incentive program for students ages 12 to 18 that get their first dose before Sept. 30. The city’s program will differ because it will offer the incentive for all ages that are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To receive the $50 gift card from the city a person must:

–Receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J).

–Receive the dose before Oct. 31.

— Must reside in Cameron County.

The resident must wait 48 hours after being vaccinated to receive the incentive. The parameters also say that a person can only receive one incentive— a resident cannot receive both county and city incentives.

The incentive will come from the American Rescue Plan funding that was awarded to the city— $100,000 will be designated for the vaccine incentive which equals 2,000 shots.

