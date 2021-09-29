Harlingen City Commission names interim city manager

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday the Harlingen City Commission voted to name an interim city manager after parting ways with previous city manager Dan Serna.

In a special meeting of the city commission, Gabriel Gonzalez was named to the position.

Gonzalez most recently served as Harlingen’s Assistant City Manager for Internal Services overseeing numerous departments, said the city.

He served in the city’s administration for 21 years and 35 years of government experience.

Gonzalez holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Texas at Austin.