HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the Harlingen City Commission approved an ordinance giving military veterans a 100% discount at all of the city’s pools and tennis courts.

“We were fully aware of the sacrifices that our veterans make serving our country. So we wanted to see where we went to find a small token of appreciation for that sacrifice,” said Rene Perez, District 5 Commissioner. “I know here in Harlingen, we do have a large number of veterans just like we do all over the Rio Grande Valley and I’m just happy that we could help them in a small way.”

Javier Mendez is the city’s parks and recreation director. He says these discounts go into effect August 3, 2023.

“This is the first for everything. There’s no veteran discount for user fees for the city of Harlingen. So this would be the first,” Mendez said.

All veterans are eligible to use the city facilities for free, but Mendez says the discounts will not extend to family members.

“There are several forms of identification that they can bring to prove they’re veterans,” Mendez adds.

Three members of the city commission are veterans themselves and Rene Perez is one of them. He says they want to do what they can to give back to those who served our country.

“When you’re away in those areas, you spend time away from your family. It’s a big sacrifice. This is just one way where we can just say, ‘You know what, we appreciate what you did’ and this is one of my proudest achievements while serving on the City Commission,” said Perez.