HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is hosting a Fall Festival tonight.

Courtesy: HCISD

The event, hosted by the district’s Family and Community Engagement department, will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Clothing Closet, located at 216 N. 21st Street in Harlingen.

The event is free to the public and will include activity booths, food, games, and free clothing for any families who would like to pick items out of the HCISD Clothing Closet.