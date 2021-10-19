Harlingen CISD teaches exercise skills for special needs students

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Transition Academy at the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District said they are focused on teaching special needs students critical life skills.

“Our students are going to be learning skills so that they can have a better life,” said Myra Gutierrez, Special Education teacher at the Transition Academy.

The Transition Academy is a life-skills facility made especially for students with special needs. Gutierrez said the academy is to help students transition into an independent life after high school.

“It’s an extension that stimulates real-life scenarios, simulations and allows them to learn,” said Gutierrez. Some skills taught at the Transition Academy are sending emails, or using the microwave oven.

Now, due to a donation from the Harlingen Area Educational Foundation (HAFE), Gutierrez said students are now able to learn how to exercise and use gym equipment.

“Especially, later on, when they go to a gym, they’ll be able to use this equipment,” said Gutierrez. “We actually integrated this into their lessons and students started using this equipment last week.”

Last year, HAEF raised over $82,000 for the Transition Academy and allotted over $7,000 to buy new gym equipment.

Gutierrez said part of this life skill class is learning about nutrition.

“We’ve been talking nutrition, we’ve been talking about the nutrition facts and labels in food items,” said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said her students gave positive feedback to the new integrated exercise activities.

“Our students are very eager and very excited, especially when they saw the equipment. They’re excited, they’re motivated because they know they want to live a healthy lifestyle,” said Gutierrez.