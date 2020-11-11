Harlingen CISD superintendent to retire

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen Consolidates Independent School District (CISD) superintendent is leaving for retirement effective June 30, 2021.

HCISD superintendent Dr. Art Cavazos has been in his post since November 2013. During his tenure, Harlingen CISD has developed numerous innovative programs on all levels, including highly successful multiple specialty campuses which include, Early College High School, Harlingen School of Health Professions, and Transition Academy.

“After dedicating 20 years to HCISD and over 30 years to public education, I have chosen to re-prioritize my time to focus on my family” Cavazos said. “I’m proud and humbled to have served as Superintendent of HCISD. I love this community and know that thestaff, children, parents will continue to be a family to me. Working alongside our incredible Board of Trustees and staff, I know HCISD will continue to be a district of excellence.” After Cavazos’ announcement, Board President Eladio Jaimez credited the superintendent’s work for HCISD.

“We are grateful for the incredible leadership Dr. Cavazos provided to HCISD,” Jaimezsaid. “Under his guidance as superintendent, we achieved more in eight years than most do in a lifetime. From the adoption of the strategic plan in his first year as superintendent, to championing the work of the strategic financial plan the following year it has completely changed the landscape of HCISD. The Board and I appreciate him for his hard work, his commitment to excellence, and his caring and compassion for the students, staff, and families of our HCISD community.”