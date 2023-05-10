HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Alicia Noyola announced she’ll be retiring effective Aug. 31.

The announcement was made after the executive session at the school district’s monthly board meeting on Tuesday night.

Noyola has served as HCISD superintendent for the last three years and previously served as chief academic officer for eight years.

In a news release from the district, Noyola said she is proud of the work she has accomplished and feels confident about leaving HCISD on a high note.

“I leave confident that the district is well-positioned to navigate the future challenges and opportunities in education. Our exceptional staff and resilient students will undoubtedly continue to achieve greatness and make our community proud.”

The Board of Trustees expressed its appreciation to Noyola for her efforts to improve HCISD schools and enhance the education of its students.

“It is with mixed emotion that we bid goodbye to our superintendent. Dr. Noyola’s dynamic and bold leadership combined with her understanding of the importance of having systems in place in order for an organization to function at a high level has positioned our district to face the challenges and opportunities that lay ahead,” said Dr. Bobby Muniz, HCISD board president.

Noyola has been an educator for more than 30 years.

The school board will begin the search for a new superintendent immediately.