HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Educators with Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District say empowering their student athletes on what it means to be a strong leader can impact the community and influence their peers.

At the Harlingen CISD Aquatic Center, about 200 students selected by their coaches participated in the district’s first Student Athlete Leadership Training or known as “SALT” curriculum.

“It’s about teaching them showing them what to do how to do it giving them some really practical things so that they can put in their pocket that they can deploy very quickly very simply, very easily, and giving them the resources to do that,” President of 2Words Character Development Colton Leonard said.

High school junior Alana Rouquette says topics about accountability, discipline and encouragement are important to know, especially with her track and volleyball teams.

“I know I’m capable, I know I’m more than capable to lead them so it’s a privilege it’s an honor, I don’t want to say it’s a job but it’s a lot to take on but someone has to do it and I know I’m great for that,” Rouquette said.

The course is led by officials with the 2Words Character program with the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Students in the course say their coaches play an important role.

“You know they showed us great examples of leaders and I feel we can piggyback off of that and through those examples we use them through our everyday lives, and we can be leaders ourselves,” Isaiah Hinojosa, student athlete at Harlingen South High School said.

Hinojosa is a part of football, wrestling, powerlifting and shotput.

He says influence is key because it can motivate a new class of players who join the sports program.

“It’s actually very important, I think that me and a fellow of my other teammates, actually most of my close friends firmly believe that these younger guys are the future of Harlingen South,” Hinojosa said.

“Discipline on the field or on the court regardless of the sport you are playing is going to look really similar to that discipline in life when they might become a businessperson or a mother or a father or whatever life may have in store for them,” Leonard said.