HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — House Bill 3 went into effect last week, requiring school districts to provide armed officers on all campuses.

With nearly 9,000 campuses across Texas, it has become a difficult task for districts.

School officials say the problem with the new law is funding and the recruitment of armed officers.

The state is giving each campus $15,000 to fund the officer. Officials say not enough to pay for an armed officer.

Harlingen CISD does not have its own police department, so, their approach has been agreements with the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the cities of Combes and Primera, all five constable precincts and the Harlingen Police Department.

Mindy Pena, the Assistant Vice Principal at Bonham Elementary, said the students like having protection at their school.

“It’s benefitting our students at the end of the day. We want our students to feel safe. If our students feel safe, our parents feel safe,” Pena said.

Danny Castillo, the district’s Director of Emergency Management and School Safety, says they coordinate daily and weekly with the different agencies to provide off duty officers.

“We have a rotational pool that we utilize,” Castillo said.

Castillo said there are more benefits that come with officer presence.

“They become that much more familiar with our campuses and familiar with our school community. In the event of a response, they are that much more ready to respond based off their familiarity,” Castillo said.

Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis says he assigns two or three off-duty officers to campuses daily. He said it does not interfere with their duties.

“Our schedule, we’re on a ten-hour shift schedule and whenever a deputy is at the school, technically that is their day off. So, this is an extra detail that they are assigned to,” Solis said.

Harlingen CISD has an armed officer at all 31 campuses.