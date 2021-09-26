Harlingen CISD provides dyslexia awareness through annual conference

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD is ensuring their teachers, students, parents, and the community is aware of the signs of dyslexia.

“Dyslexia is a disability that is neurological in origin, meaning it involves the brain and how the brain works when it is reading,” said HCISD dyslexia teacher and certified academic language therapist, Anaiz Sosa.

Sosa explained other problems that occur with dyslexia are difficulties with handwriting, spelling, and phonological awareness.

She said signs of dyslexia can be noticed in children as young as three years old and explained that it is important to remediate dyslexia at a younger age, as it gets harder when a child gets older.

“You can start noticing different characteristics such as delayed speech, the way that they switch sounds and letters when they’re speaking,” said Sosa.

Jennifer Esparza, also a dyslexia teacher and certified academic language therapist at HCISD said they also help classroom teachers set a plan for their students.

“We work on reading, spelling, and writing, and we also provide multi-sensory instruction for students,” said Esparza.

She explained that she has seen many children succeed through the school district’s dyslexia programs.

“Fast forward two years they’re reading short sentences, paragraphs and comprehending what they read,” said Esparza.

HCISD is scheduled to host its yearly Dyslexia Conference on Oct. 2 at Dr. Cano Freshman Academy from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

HCISD’s Dyslexia/504 Specialist, Dr. Shannon Reyna, explained that the first conference was held in 2019.

She said the school district held parent meetings for dyslexia awareness prior to the conferences.

Dr. Reyna said this year’s conference will have a guest speaker, Dr. Cherly Chase, who will speak about the social-emotional part of dyslexia.

“It’s important to know how they feel about themselves and how they navigate, and the learning differences they have. Thirty percent of our students that are dyslexic are twice as exceptional, that means they’re gifted,” said Dr. Reyna.

For more information on Harlingen CISD’s Dyslexia/504 program and the Dyslexia Conference, you can visit their website and Facebook page.