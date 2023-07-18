HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As teacher retention remains an issue across Texas, Harlingen CISD is working to support new teachers.

Rafael Torres, a soon-to-be teacher, was one of many educators that filled the room Tuesday afternoon for the second day of Harlingen ISD Teachers’ Induction Program.

Jennifer Maldonado, an instructional leadership specialist with the district, says the program helps support their teachers.

“Not only do we have a one-year induction program, we have a three-year induction program,” Maldonado said. “The reason that we do that is because we want to make sure that every single one of our teachers is supported throughout their journey as an educator.”

The Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) is another program Harlingen CISD offers teachers.

Maldonado says the program helps retain teachers in their district.

“We have the opportunity for each of our teachers to increase their general salary based on how successful they are in the classroom in front of our students,” Maldonado said.

Torres, an upcoming sixth grade math teacher with Harlingen CISD, says the induction program has been a great experience.

“Experience, just off these few days, bringing in all the support and staff available to us first year teachers is definitely profound and it leaves an impact on especially us first year teachers,” Torres said.

Karen Banda Roman is another first-year teacher who will begin her career with Harlingen CISD as a CTE teacher.

Roman says she not only chose HCISD for its support but also for the opportunity it provides its students.

“Provide the opportunities for students to explore careers once they are in the middle school high school level and they are able to obtain certifications in their field of study,” Roman said.

Harlingen CISD offers multiple levels of support to ensure there is a highly educated and support teacher in front of every classroom.