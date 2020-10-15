Harlingen CISD parents have mixed reactions about COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a new rapid testing pilot program for school districts to employees and students for COVID-19, however, some parents have mixed reviews.

Harlingen CISD is one of eight districts that will be part of the pilot program. The schools will not test students without written permission from their parents, said the release from the governor.

Cynthia Gaytan’s kids are both in elementary at Harlingen CISD and one of her concerns has to do with symptoms showing up in time.

“What if they get a false positive and one of the children gets a positive a false result but later starts to show symptoms and that child is still going to school exposing themselves plus other students,” said Gaytan.

She is not sure if kids can keep their mask on.

“If adults can’t do it, what makes us think kids can do it,” said Gaytan. “It’s a good idea but it’s not a good idea.”

Like Gaytan, Leann Rodriguez, another parent of Harlingen CISD, says she is not completely on board with the program.

“I understand that they are doing the temperature checks of the kids when they go into school, but my thing is, I don’t feel like kids are going to leave their mask on,” said Rodriguez.

They both say they do not think there is anything that could convince them to give permission to have their kids tested.

“If you can’t stop a child from having a cold in a daycare, how are you going to stop the spread of COVID in a classroom,” said Rodriguez.

In a statement, Harlingen CISD said they are honored to be selected in the COVID- 19 campus-level testing pilot and they will keep the HCISD community informed as more information is made available.

The pilot program should be in place no later than October 28.