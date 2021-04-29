Harlingen CISD opens Transition Academy

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Thursday Harlingen CISD held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Transition Academy.

The home will be for special needs students age 18 through 21 years of age and will help them prepare for life after high school.

Parents said they are excited about this new opportunity for their children.

“What it’s really going to do is make a very seamless transition from high school into adulthood and that’s the most important thing so many parents who have children with special needs are looking for something for them to be involved in and something that they can do after high school,” said Meredith Brownell, Design Team Committee Member, Transition Academy

The district said students will spend half the day at home learning different life skills. The other half will be spent on the job training.