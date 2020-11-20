Harlingen CISD offers students remote learning after Thanksgiving

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced they will allow students currently learning in Face-to-Face instruction or Hybrid pathways the option to work remotely from Nov. 30 through Dec. 11.

The district said those students in Face-to-Face and Hybrid pathway, their original pathway choice will not be affected if they choose to work remotely. They may resume Face-to-Face or Hybrid pathway on Dec. 14.

Parents are asked to inform their child’s teacher of this option by Nov. 30.