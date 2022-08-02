HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen CISD may have to create its own police department as the city will not be continuing an agreement to provide police officers for the school district.

In a closed meeting at city hall, representatives from the City of Harlingen and the Harlingen school district met to discuss the details of their memorandum of understanding or M-O-U on school safety.

The M-O-U is an agreement where the city allows some Harlingen police officers to provide security duties for the school district.

Currently, according to city records, the Harlingen school district pays the city annually $448,000 for four full-time Harlingen police officers and $357,000 for five part-time officers for a total of $805,000 per year.

Changes have been made to their agreements throughout the past 20 years.

it is a plan HCISD Superintendent Alicia Noyola believes works well.

“We have a common goal of ensuring the safety of our students and our community. We are always tweaking it. We are always looking to find how best do we continue to keep our children and our community safe,” said Noyola.

The school district is having its attorneys look over the new M-O-U and will make decisions after a full review. However, the city says it will provide Harlingen police officers on the district’s campuses for no more than two years. if this happens as planned, Harlingen C-I-S-D will have to work out a new way of securing their schools.