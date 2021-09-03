Harlingen CISD lifts mask mandate

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2020, file photo, first grade students at Dunmore Elementary Center in Dunmore, Pa., wear face masks on their first day of classes. Moves reflecting takeaways from pandemic experiences are being incorporated into many teacher preparation programs. Digital tools, online instruction, mental and emotional wellness are happening not just in what aspiring educators are learning, but how. More programs are using tools such as computer simulation training and virtual field supervision of student-teaching. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it was lifting the mask mandate.

According to a letter sent to parents, the district will now be highly encouraging students to use a mask.

The letter states that there is “no longer a court order that suspends…Executive Order GA-38.”

That executive order prohibits local governments and schools from mandating masks.

District officials stated they would continue to follow other safety protocols.

They also recommend students and staff take safety precautions ahead of Labor Day weekend.