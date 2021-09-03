Harlingen CISD lifts mask mandate

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it was lifting the mask mandate.
According to a letter sent to parents, the district will now be highly encouraging students to use a mask.
The letter states that there is “no longer a court order that suspends…Executive Order GA-38.”
That executive order prohibits local governments and schools from mandating masks.
District officials stated they would continue to follow other safety protocols.
They also recommend students and staff take safety precautions ahead of Labor Day weekend.