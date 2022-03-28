HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen CISD is ready to hire teachers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year through their upcoming HCISD Talent acquisition event.

According to Ericka Villareal, Director of HCISD’s talent acquisition, the event did not take place last year because of the pandemic. Instead, Villareal said virtual interviews were conducted to ensure proper safety measures.

Now that covid cases have gone down, Villareal said HCISD feels it is the perfect time to allow interested teachers to get true in-person experience in their job search.

“We are getting a lot of positive feedback from candidates and applicants,” said Villareal. “They are excited to be able to go in person, meet and greet with principals, learn about our different campuses.”

In addition to the in-person meet and greet with HCISD principals, Villareal said the talent acquisition event will offer interview workshop sessions. She said the free workshop sessions will take place to help prepare all applicants.

“We are going to have a little session for interview tips for those candidates that are going to be interviewed during that day, some tips, and strategies on how to interview,” said Villareal.

“We are also going to be offering a new session for teacher support.”

All interested applicants are encouraged to CLICK HERE to register by Friday, April 1.

The goal is to employ new teachers starting in April.

For more information on the event CLICK HERE.