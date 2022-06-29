HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District is trying to fill in jobs for the upcoming 2022 to 2023 school year.

The district is hosting a job fair at their administration building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 502/503.

Harlingen CISD’s Director of Talent Acquisition, Ericka Villarreal said the job fair will offer positions within their transportation, child nutrition, and custodial departments.

Throughout the job fair, there will also be opportunities for a meet and greet session with recruiters and school staff.

“At that time, those individuals can speak with the department directors and staff at that time, they can ask them questions,” said Villareal.

To help fill in positions, the district is not requiring applicants to be Harlingen residents.

Villareal said resumes are encouraged. On-site interviews will take place.

If you can not make it in person at the job fair, you are encouraged to view all open positions and apply online by clicking here.