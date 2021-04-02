Harlingen CISD encouraging parents to return students to in-person instruction

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) sent out a notice to parents encouraging them to enroll their children for in-person instruction for the remaining of the school year.

In the notice, district officials noted that a majority of its teachers and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

As the district moves into the final quarter of the school year, they are hoping more students will return for face-to-face instruction beginning April 19.

The district states that this does not need to be a permanent decision and if at any time parents feel they should remove students from in-person instruction, they may do so.

Officials note that the district has re-opened playgrounds in recent weeks on elementary schools.

Harlingen CISD continues to follow health guidelines by placing mask mandates on campuses, disinfecting instructional areas, and providing daily temperature screenings, among others.