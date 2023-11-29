HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — When it comes to local school districts, many have different academies that make each campus and learning experience unique.

The Early Childhood Academy at the Harlingen CISD is preparing the youngest minds for some big goals.

This specialized school for pre-k and kinder students is keeping the youngest minds busy. Its primary focus is on outdoor learning. Students are provided with a unique outdoor learning experience so they are learning beyond the classroom that includes a concept called emotional intelligence learning.

According to teachers, there is a big task about modeling how to cope with self-regulation and getting a better sense of self-awareness, empathy, and motivation.

After being open for 14 months the school is now taking another big step. The school’s first official student council will be elected by the students.

One teacher said students were able to submit online applications and online videos. Letting them know why they wanted to be a leader and why it was so important to become part of this organization.

Their sponsor says students will be doing projects on campus and in the community. With the end goal of building leadership skills, these students can take with them. They will also work closely with administrators to make sure student voices, regardless of how small, are heard.

The Early Childhood Academy only hires teachers with prior early education learning experience. The school, which is located at 2809 N. 7th St., where the former Keys Academy was, can accommodate about 150 students.

There is an application process to follow in order to be accepted.