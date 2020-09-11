Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Harlingen CISD Child Nutrion provides free meals for children

Posted:

Source: Harlingen CISD Child Nutrition Department Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Department announced the free distribution of meals to children 18 and younger.

The department said meals will be served at over 25 sites district wide, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are no income requirements, or registration, said the district. Meals can be picked up at the the following campuses:

  • Harlingen High School
  • Harlingen High School South
  • Dr. Cano 9th Grade Academy
  • Coakley Middle School
  • Gutierrez Middle School
  • Memorial Middle School
  • Vela Middle School
  • Vernon Middle School
  • Austin Elementary
  • Bonham Elementary
  • Bowie Elementary
  • Crockett Elementary
  • Dishman Elementary
  • Houston Elementary
  • Jefferson Elementary
  • Lamar Elementary
  • Lee Means Elementary
  • Long Elementary
  • Milam Elementary
  • Rodriguez Elementary
  • Stuart Elementary
  • Travis Elementary
  • Treasure Hills Elementary
  • Wilson Elementary
  • Zavala Elementary

Information regarding the Harlingen CISD Community Feeding Sites will be posted to the
HCISD Child Nutrition Facebook Page and the district website under the Child Nutrition Department, said the district.

For additional information contact (956) 427‐3310.

