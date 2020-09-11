Harlingen CISD Child Nutrion provides free meals for children

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) Child Nutrition Department announced the free distribution of meals to children 18 and younger.

The department said meals will be served at over 25 sites district wide, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are no income requirements, or registration, said the district. Meals can be picked up at the the following campuses:

Harlingen High School

Harlingen High School South

Dr. Cano 9th Grade Academy

Coakley Middle School

Gutierrez Middle School

Memorial Middle School

Vela Middle School

Vernon Middle School

Austin Elementary

Bonham Elementary

Bowie Elementary

Crockett Elementary

Dishman Elementary

Houston Elementary

Jefferson Elementary

Lamar Elementary

Lee Means Elementary

Long Elementary

Milam Elementary

Rodriguez Elementary

Stuart Elementary

Travis Elementary

Treasure Hills Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Zavala Elementary

Information regarding the Harlingen CISD Community Feeding Sites will be posted to the

HCISD Child Nutrition Facebook Page and the district website under the Child Nutrition Department, said the district.

For additional information contact (956) 427‐3310.