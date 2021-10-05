Harlingen CISD celebrates World Teachers’ Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tuesday is World Teachers’ Day and many schools in the RGV are showing their appreciation, including the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD).

Tiffany Huertas has been teaching first grade at Treasure Hills Elementary for the last four years. Huertas has always wanted to become a teacher to help kids strive in their education. And while Huertas loves to see her students’ appreciation for her job, she doesn’t think it’s necessary.

“You know how they always say they have that one teacher in your life that you remember, so that’s my story,” Huertas said. ” We do what we do because we love the kids, we love what we do so just that in general. We don’t even need a World Teacher Day to love what coming here and love spending time with the kids.”

Teachers across Harlingen CISD wore bright blue in honor of World Teachers’ Day. And while they love their job, teachers like Chad Benter said they’re not the only ones who are making sacrifices.

“Whether it is in the field of education or right now in healthcare, or law enforcement, I think there is a lot of people in our community who every day are driven by the idea of serving and putting other first and I think that’s great,” Benter said.

While the past year and a half has been difficult for all teachers due to the pandemic, teachers at Treasure Hills said they always planned on returning to the classroom in person despite the circumstances. They said teachers are needed now more than ever. “We’re still a vital part of teaching the future, we need to be here and to be able to see those kiddos and make sure that they are growing,” Huertas said.

And when the entire school was in virtual learning Principal Roland Ingram said it was not just students that wanted to come back to school.

“In terms of emotional distress and the most people that came crying that I have to deal with as teachers, the missed their students desperately,” Ingram said.

While students get to celebrate their teachers in person this year, teachers are just happy to be back doing what they love.

“I think just making sure that my kids have that love of learning,” Huertas said. “That to me means everything.”