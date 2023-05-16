HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District announced an interim superintendent.

Veronica Kortan was named as interim superintendent by the district’s Board of Trustees during a special board meeting.

The move comes after the current superintendent, Alicia Noyola, announced her retirement during a school board meeting last week.

Kortan, a Harlingen native and longtime educator, has served as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent for leadership and innovation.

In 2007, she founded the district’s Early College High School.

“I am humbled at the confidence of the board and extremely honored to serve in this role. I am proud to be part of the HCISD team because we are synonymous with innovation and providing opportunities for students that change their lives,” Kortan said.

Kortan stated that she will not be seeking the permanent position of superintendent but welcomes the opportunity to fill the role of interim.