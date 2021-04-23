Harlingen CISD announces two IB campuses

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Friday the Harlingen CISD held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of two International Baccalaureate campuses.

Austin and Sam Houston Elementaries are now designated as IB campuses. That means curriculums at those campuses will focus on incorporating more multicultural awareness for students and emphasizes preparation for their next step of education.

“Each teacher is involved in incorporating the IB curriculum throughout the day. In other words, you have your math, your science, your social studies, but instead, it is all now incorporated with the multicultural aspect,” said Magda Gonzalez, principal, Austin Elementary.

Eventually, the district wants to designate middle and high schools as IB campuses for students to continue their education as they move throughout the district.