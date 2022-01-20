Harlingen CISD announces new Pre-K academy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced a new Pre-K academy that will be opening later this year.

The Early Childhood Academy will bring in pre-K students this year, but the expectation is to also include kindergarten students in 2023, according to Harlingen CISD Superintendent Dr. Alicia Noyola.

The school will place an emphasis on outdoor learning, giving children an opportunity to engage in activities outside of the classroom.

“There’s a lot of learning that can happen through play,” Noyola said. “We’ve said, all our little ones are going to have raincoats and rain boots. As long as it’s not a horrible day, they’re going to have an opportunity to go outside. We want them to still be kids, and still enjoy what it means to be a four-year-old.”

The school will accommodate 150 students on a “first-come, first-consider basis.”

An application drive will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Noyola believes that the academy will provide a solid foundation for young students.

“If we can keep kids excited about school, about learning, I think they will be the better for it,” Noyola said. “We will all be the better for it when we get them into that real world and into adulthood.”

The Early Childhood Academy will open in August 2022.