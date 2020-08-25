Harlingen CISD announces continuation of Community Eligibility Program

HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) for the 2020-2021 school year.

The district said schools qualifying to operate CEP will serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge. In addition they will eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals, said the district’s press release.

When classes begin remotely from home on Sept. 8, HCISD Child Nutrition Services said they will be providing breakfast and lunch daily via curbside at 25 school sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In addition the district said the meal distribution cards will be provided to each student enrolled at HCISD by the Child Nutrition Department.

These cards must be presented to staff daily in order to receive meals via curbside.