Harlingen Church offers outdoor showers to people experiencing homelessness

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—A Harlingen church is giving back to the homeless community by providing day-to-day life essentials.

After a couple of days of not showering, your body feels sweaty and ripe; your hair feels greasy. As you start to head home, you begin craving a shower.

Homeless people live a different reality every day. For them, cleaning up depends on making it to a public shower, and keeping clean is a challenge.

Logos Community Church, located in the city of Harlingen, has been providing a place for people to shower, and is available once a week for whoever needs it.

“One man last week had said he had not had a shower in a year in a half,” said Jeff Neal, lead pastor at Logos Community Church. “Imagine not being clean for a couple of weeks.”

Neal said some of the homeless have expressed going without a shower for several weeks or months and that sparked the idea of an outdoor shower.

The shower is available once a week at the church but is willing to increase the availability if needed.

“We have been allowing showers from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and we will expand it as needed, so if we need to do it three mornings a week, we will do that,” said Neal.

Neal said he is currently accepting hygiene donations to continue the positive movement of giving back to those in need.

To donate to the Logos Community Church, click here.