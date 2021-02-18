Harlingen children’s shelter can’t find food, asking community for help

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Valley Haven Inc. in Harlingen is an emergency children’s shelter for abused or neglected children.

After struggling without electricity for more than three days, the shelter says now they cannot find food.

“Our biggest worry was making sure our kids were warm. We didn’t want anyone to be cold or feel that they were cold, or hungry,” said Kristen Millon, Executive Director, Valley Haven Inc.

To get by, the shelter had to cook and bathe children off-site. Generous volunteers donated two generators to keep some power going.

The power came on Thursday morning, but the shelter is in need of food.

“It’s pretty scarce right now, but were making it happen. If that means were taking and going to the store 100 times a day,” said Millon.

The shelter goes through 13 gallons of milk a day, and they are completely out. With grocery stores empty, they need eggs, fresh fruit, vegetables, and snacks.



“We need help, it’s just we need help,” said Millon.

Millon says the shelter cannot just give kids junk food, they must provide nutritious meals, and say anything helps.

“They are growing kiddos and they have been through traumatic experiences in their lives. We need to make sure we are nourishing them as much as we can, and it’s just really hard. They are scared, and it’s like we can’t be causing more trauma,” she said.

If you would like to help the shelter you can contact them at 956-893-0422 or you can also drop off items at their location at 5501 W. Expressway Business 83 in Harlingen. For a link to their website click here.