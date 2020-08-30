Harlingen census laptop raffle set to begin

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The City of Harlingen has announced its census drive will begin on Monday, August 31.

As previously reported, the City of Harlingen will be holding a laptop raffle from August 31 – September 5 at the Harlingen Public Library at 410 ’76 Drive.

Related Content Harlingen to host census count and drive-thru barbecue

Anyone who has not completed the census and completes the census at the event will be entered into a raffle to win one of six laptops.

According to the city, anyone who enters the raffle will be registered for all the remaining raffles meaning if you enter the raffle tomorrow you will automatically have six chances to win the laptop.

The City of Harlingen will also be hosting a Drive-thru Barbecue event for anyone who has not completed the census on September 12 at the Harlingen Sports Complex on 3139 Wilson Road.

According to Irma Garza, Public Information Officer for the City of Harlingen, chicken, rice, beans and fajitas will be provided, bring your own tortillas.