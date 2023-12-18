HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 4,000 cemeteries participated in Wreaths Across America, including Ashland Memorial Park in Harlingen.

Community members and families of veterans who have died gathered at Ashland Memorial Park to honor Veterans by laying wreaths on their tombstones.

“The love of their loved one, their veteran. The love of their country, and just to honor others, the veterans that were here,” said Diana Campbell with Ashland Memorial Park. “There are some people that came, they don’t have loved ones that are buried here, but they do want to do their part in honoring the veterans that we have here at Ashland.”

This is Ashland’s sixth year participating in this initiative.