HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen-based Rio Valley Meat Butcher Shop recently took first place in the Brisket category at the American Royal World Series of BBQ contest in Kansas City.

Rio Valley Meat competed against 488 teams representing the Rio Grande Valley.

Owners Freddy and Yadi Robles spoke with ValleyCentral about their experience at the competition, the preparation, and some tips on making your barbecue better.

“The biggest thing is, don’t be intimidated. Competition barbecue can be intimidating. You see these big, fancy barbecue pits and nice trailers and stuff. You can do great quality barbecue with any barbecue pit you have at home. Start with good quality meat, and cook it right you will never know how good you are until you try,” said Robles.

