HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the recent rainfall, the City of Harlingen is set to spray for mosquitos tonight.

According to a The City of Harlingen Facebook post, mosquito control will begin tonight, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25, during sunrise and sundown.

Harlingen residents are encouraged to remove or empty any standing water, cut any tall grass, change pet’s water bowls and to make sure the gutters drain properly.

For more information, contact Harlingen Health Department at (956) 216-5220.