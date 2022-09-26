HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new shopping and eating destination opened up in Downtown Harlingen, it is called Harlingen Bazaar.

Jacklyn Medrano is the owner of Fashion Archive Texas and is one of 37 small entrepreneurs at the bazaar.

“I used to start by selling outside of my trunk in a vehicle and I would just meet people,” said Medrano. “I had been blessed by doing vendor spots but this is my own spot so I love that I can just say that, that I own this and that people are coming in here to support our small businesses.”

Harlingen Bazaar is also allowing young entrepreneurs like Joshua and Robin Cantu who started their small baking business six months ago.

“I think it was just such a good opportunity, I think it is nice that the owners are trying to help out a lot of small business owners,” said Cantu.

Marissa Martinez, the owner of Harlingen Bazaar said she started off as a small business owner and understands the struggles of small entrepreneurs.

“I thought it was very important for vendors because it actually creates a feel of a real brick and mortar store for them,” said Martinez. “They can leave their merchandise here, they close up at the end of the night and they set up and they make it look like their own little store.”

Martinez said opening up a business can be a financial barrier for some vendors. Her goal with Harlingen Bazaar is to unite the community and support the entrepreneurial dream.

“That’s what every single one of these vendors are doing; they’re pursuing their dream and that’s enough for me,” said Martinez.

Martinez said anyone who is interested in a vendor spot at the location is encouraged to reach out. Harlingen Bazaar is located at 112 W. Jackson St. Harlingen, TX.