HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The monthly Harlingen Art Night will take place tonight and art goers from across the Rio Grande Valley are invited to participate.

The city’s art night is scheduled for the last Friday of each month from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This month, merchants will open up their businesses showcasing artists and offering refreshments, galleries and exhibitions.

The event will also feature live music at various venues. The monthly occurrence serves as the perfect setting for a date night with twinkling lights set up throughout historic Downtown Harlingen as well as murals, original art, live music, shops and restaurants.