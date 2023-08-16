HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Area Educational Foundation will be hosting a fundraiser and awareness for the Harlingen CISD.

It will showcase some of their various projects for the year as well as support students and district teachers and staff.

This event is set for Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Casa De Amistad in Harlingen from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

