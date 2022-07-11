HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is urging families to keep their children safe this summer by including swim lessons. With summer in full swing, many families in the Rio Grande Valley are taking a dip in the pool to escape the heat.

According to AAP drowning is the leading cause of death in children. The risk of drownings increases over the summer season. Crystal Cantu, Aquatic Supervisor for the city of Harlingen told ValleyCentral that swim lessons for children is a key skill.

“During vacation or whether you are just trying to enjoy the pool it is very important to learn how to swim. Not only for your own safety but also for others’ safety as well,” Cantu said. “We want to make sure that kids are safe in the water so that way there are no accidents in the water.”

Since many swim classes were canceled during the pandemic, there are also more kids who may not know how to swim according to the AAP. While swim classes have resumed in Harlingen, Cantu said there are a few kids who need to be re-taught.

“We’re seeing a little bit more children kind of forgetting it’s kind of like riding a bike,” Cantu said. “Even though you don’t forget how to ride a bike, you lose confidence and that is the important thing about swimming is confidence.”

As many families have been taking a dip in the pool to escape the heat, parents are also urged to make sure their kids don’t get into the deep end.

“We want to make sure that the water level is below their shoulder-length, after shoulder length or lower it’s okay,” Cantu said. “If it is a little higher than shoulder length, we do ask parents to keep an eye on their kids at least arm’s length apart.”

For those who have their own pools, the best layer of safety is to always have someone on the lookout.

“Designate someone to be a water watcher that way they can act as somebody who is a lifeguard,” Cantu said. “Not necessarily that you need a lifeguard at your personal pool but for any reason, if something happens you have somebody designated to make sure to look out for emergencies.”

To register for swimming lessons with the City of Harlingen, click here.