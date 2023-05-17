HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Harlingen announced it will be hosting its first-ever beer fest this summer.

Officials with the city hosted a news conference to make the announcement Wednesday. The city is calling the event Brews Tunes Summer Beer Fest and will kick off with live music by the Spazmatics.

The city of Harlingen is partnering with L&F Distributors for the event. Brews Tunes Summer Beer Fest will offer 22 different brews and 17 different styles of beers, according to Juan Arroyo general manager at L&F.

The Summer Beer Fest debut will take place between 6 and 10 p.m. on July 28 at the Harlingen Baseball Field.

Tickets are on sale now at topboxtickets.com.