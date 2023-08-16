HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen announced its headliners for the annual RioFest celebration.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda and the Harlingen City Commission announced four headliners at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 751 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The four headliners are La Mafia, Los Palominos, Kumbia Kings and country band Diamond Rio.

The 2023 poster for RioFest was also uncovered at the announcement.

The event is set to deliver another exhilarating experience, featuring captivating performances from prominent groups, a 5K, a barbeque cookoff, a carnival and more.

registration is now open for the RioFest 5K.

On Saturday HCISD students will kick off the event along with the Harlingen Fire Department who will host their annual barbeque cookoff.