HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Area Education Foundation raised over $70,000 during its annual fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held Thursday night, and featured guests such as local celebrity Jacob Bogus from Bogus Ford car dealerships.

Local celebrities invited donors to the event who helped raised $76,000 for Harlingen schools.

The foundation stated $55,000 of the donations will go to scholarships for students and $50,000 will go to Innovative Teaching Grants.

“The most that we give anybody is $5,000. but we had 15 teachers that got the money last year,” Belinda Cavazos Zapata, President of the Harlingen Area Educational Board, said.

In 2022, the foundation donated $42,000 in Innovative Teaching Grants to 11 campuses.